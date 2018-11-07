ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Congresswoman-elect Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American elected to the U.S. Congress, says she wants to make the United States more welcoming to immigrants and refugees.

The 36-year-old Democrat, who herself was a refugee before coming to the United States, appeared Wednesday on CBS This Morning, just hours after winning Minnesota’s 5th District seat in a landslide, with 78 percent of the vote.

On the program, she expressed hope that she and the new Congress, with a Democratic House, can serve as a check on the administration of President Donald Trump.

Omar is one of two Muslim women elected Tuesday to the U.S. House. The other was Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan. They will join a record number of women in Congress.

When asked about her political journey in Minnesota, Omar said, “It’s a cold place but the people have warm hearts.”

