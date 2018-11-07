MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Congresswoman-elect Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American elected to the U.S. Congress, says she wants to make the United States more welcoming to immigrants and refugees.

The 36-year-old Democrat, who herself was a refugee before coming to the United States, appeared Wednesday on CBS This Morning, just hours after winning Minnesota’s 5th District seat in a landslide, with 78 percent of the vote.

On the program, she expressed hope that she and the new Congress, with a Democratic House, can serve as a check on the administration of President Donald Trump.

.@IlhanMN: It wasn't long before I arrived that I noticed a lot of America's promise wasn't extended to everyone… I couldn't sit on the sidelines & not be part of a group who were insisting on a set of values that got us closer to the America we know we could have and deserve. pic.twitter.com/3bFVTkSiBa — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 7, 2018

Omar is one of two Muslim women elected Tuesday to the U.S. House. The other was Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan. They will join a record number of women in Congress.

When asked about her political journey in Minnesota, Omar said, “It’s a cold place but the people have warm hearts.”