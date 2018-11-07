MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Julie Blaha (D) has won the race for Minnesota’s state auditor, fending off Pam Myhra (R), according to projections from the Associated Press.

The previous state auditor, Rebecca Otto, made a bid in the 2018 primary season to become the DFL candidate for governor, but ended up withdrawing from the race.

Blaha was the DFL endorsed candidate, whereas the GOP endorsed Myhra.

In the state’s history, the role of state auditor has more often been filled by a member of the Republican Party than one aligned with Democrats. Otto’s predecessor was Patricia Anderson, a Republican. Before that, Republican Judi Dutcher served in office from 1995 to 2003, though she switched to the DFL mid-stream.

Prior to Dutcher were two state auditors who eventually did become governors in Minnesota — Mark Dayton, from 1991 to 1995, and Arne Carlson, who was state auditor from 1979 until 1991.

State auditors are responsible for overseeing the money spent annually by Minnesota’s government, a figure in excess of $20 million.

Myhra served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for two terms before putting her hat into the 2014 gubernatorial race as lieutenant governor candidate for Marty Seifert. Blaha has worked as a math teacher in Anoka-Hennepin, and as the chief financial officer of the Minnesota AFL-CIO.