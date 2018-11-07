MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democrat Collin Peterson has won the race for the U.S. House, Minnesota District 7, an area that covers most of western Minnesota.

Peterson was the incumbent, running against Republican Dave Hughes.

WEB EXTRA: Full 2018 Midterm Election Results

Peterson won the Democratic primary back in August 2018. Hughes defeated Matt Prosch with over 72 percent of the vote in the Republican primary, Ballotpedia says.

In the August primaries, Peterson had 39,990 votes while Hughes had 42,399. The district is 12 percentage points more Republican than the national average.

In the 2016 general election, Peterson and Hughes campaigned against each other. Peterson won.