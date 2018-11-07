ELECTION RESULTS:The polls have closed! Click here to see results live!
Filed Under:Collin Peterson, Dave Hughes, Local TV, Midterms, Minnesota District 7
minnesota politics 101 1400x1400 Collin Peterson Wins Race for U.S. House Minnesota District 7

Listen to Pat Kessler’s new podcast!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democrat Collin Peterson has won the race for the U.S. House, Minnesota District 7, an area that covers most of western Minnesota.

Peterson was the incumbent, running against Republican Dave Hughes.

WEB EXTRA: Full 2018 Midterm Election Results

Peterson won the Democratic primary back in August 2018. Hughes defeated Matt Prosch with over 72 percent of the vote in the Republican primary, Ballotpedia says.

In the August primaries, Peterson had 39,990 votes while Hughes had 42,399. The district is 12 percentage points more Republican than the national average.

In the 2016 general election, Peterson and Hughes campaigned against each other. Peterson won.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.