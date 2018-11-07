MINENAPOLIS (WCCO) — Richfield has made history after electing the first Latina mayor in state history Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, 33-year-old Maria Regan Gonzalez was elected the city’s next mayor, receiving 96.25 percent of the votes cast.

Gonzalez, who ran unopposed, filled the set previously held by Pat Elliot.

“Richfield is growing and diversifying,” Gonzalez said. “As a city, that provides us with a lot of worldviews and assets that we can leverage to help Richfield thrive.”

Her term will run through 2022. She will be sworn in on Jan. 8, 2018.