MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robbinsdale police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Maven Bassignana was last seen at his home Monday night. Police say he had a fight with his mother and threatening to run away. His family says he was not at home Tuesday morning.

Bassignana is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Under Armor shirt, blue jeans and a blue and black winter coat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Robbinsdale Police at 763-531-1220, or call 911.