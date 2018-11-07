BELLE PLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Various sausage products distributed by Ruck’s Meat Processing are facing a recall after routine sampling found the meat could be subject to listeria contamination.

The products contaminated include ring bologna, which is sold at Ruck’s retail store and Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store in Jordan, and three other products under the label brand name Tollefson Family Pork. Those products are smoked Polish sausage, Rex’s smoked breakfast sausage and smoked breakfast sausage.

The Tollefson Family Pork products were sold at the Minneapolis Farmers’ Market.

Anyone who may have purchased these items should throw them away or return them to the store.

Those with questions can contact Ruck’s at 952-873-2848.