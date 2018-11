MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body of a Grand Forks, North Dakota man was found in a western Wisconsin field Tuesday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office says authorities were contacted just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a dead body on a hunting property in Fertile, Wisconsin.

The victim, 66-year-old Timothy Leon Burhow, was found by a friend who was checking on him.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, but they say foul play is not suspected in Burhow’s death.