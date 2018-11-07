MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a victim died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Minneapolis police responded at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday to several reports of an altercation in the parking lot of the Speedway Store on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue South. The call was updated to a shooting before officers arrived.

Officers at the scene found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, and the people involved fled the scene. The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in grave condition. The victim was pronounced dead at about 11:16 p.m. He has not been identified.

An investigation led authorities to arrest 27-year-old Rodney Donta Jackson.

The incident is under investigation.