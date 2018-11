MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Steve Simon will keep his title as secretary of state after defeating Republican John Howe, according to projections from The Associated Press.

Simon was first elected for secretary of state in 2014. John Howe was formerly the mayor of Red Wing and a Minnesota state senator.

