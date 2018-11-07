MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a very close race, Wisconsin has a new Governor-elect. Democrat Tony Evers defeated Incumbent and longtime Governor Scott Walker in a close race on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin is nearly equally divided between Democrats and Republicans, so this was truly a toss-up.

Evers campaign focused on promises of cutting tax for the middle class and possibly raising gas tax to help pay for roads. The former school teacher has been the state school superintendent since 2009.

We found signs in yards in Hudson for Evers and for Walker.

Michael Schendel of Hudson had a sign supporting Tony Evers, “I was happy with it. I was never real active in politics until Walker got elected and I decided we’ve got to do something more so I became a lot more.”

Vickie Harris of Hudson was pulling for Scott Walker, “Disappointment, huge disappointment,” she said. “We in St. Croix County generally go red and we just thought Scott would pull through for the third election and we are very disappointed.”

Governor Walker conceded late this Monday afternoon. You can read Walker’s full statement here.