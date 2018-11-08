ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 3-year-old girl taken by her father and who had been missing since May was found safe Thursday night.

Brooklyn Park police say Try’Reshia Chamberlain was located and will undergo a standard medical evaluation. Police say she appears to be healthy and unharmed.

She was turned over to police detectives by a woman who is a friend of the father, identified by police as Trimell Chamberlain. Detectives were called on Oct. 29 to help find the girl, and learned Trimell Chamberlain had taken her. He was determined to be unfit to care for children.

brooklyn park missing girl Police: Brooklyn Park Girl Taken By Father Found Safe

(credit: Brooklyn Park Police Department)

Trimell Chamberlain was arrested, and refused to cooperate with authorities on the girl’s whereabouts.

The case remains under investigation.

