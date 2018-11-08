CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — A funeral was held Thursday afternoon for a mother and daughter killed while picking up trash on the side of the road.

Ten-year-old Haylee Hickle and her mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider, were picking up garbage as part of a service project on Saturday when a pickup truck went off the road, hitting and killing them.

Thursday’s service was held at Chippewa Valley Bible Church.

A funeral for 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, and 9-year-old Jayna Kelley will be remembered at a service Friday at 11 a.m.

Police say 21-year-old Colten Treu was driving the pickup truck that hit the girls. He is now charged with 11 different counts related to their deaths. Police say Treu admitted to investigators he and a friend, his passenger during the crash, had been huffing computer keyboard cleaner they bought that day before the crash.

Treu’s next appearance in Chippewa County Court is on Dec 11.