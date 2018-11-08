ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 30.

Authorities say 16-year-old Paige Sigurdsen was last seen at her Grasston home around 10 p.m. She was not there the next morning, and police say she left a note saying she wanted to be on her own. She has not had any contact with friends and family since that night.

Paige is described as 5-feet-four-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and having brown hair and eyes. She also has a scar on her nose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or call 911. Authorities say they are concerned for her welfare.

