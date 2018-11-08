ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s new Governor says he’s ready to get to work.

DFL Governor-elect Tim Walz opened a transition office at the State Capitol on Thursday. Walz and Lt. Governor-elect Peggy Flanagan walked up the front steps of the State Capitol and into their new offices.

They’re preparing to set up their new administration. WCCO’s Pat Kessler was there.

Minnesota’s new governor elect made his first visit to the State Capitol on Thursday. He’s got to take care of business now, but this visit was also symbolic.

The Governor-elect, his wife and the Lt Governor-elect walked up the State Capitol steps, and into Minnesota’s most famous public building.

Fresh off the election, Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan opened a transition office. Promising to break the kind of gridlock that has gripped the Capitol for the last four years.

“If you missed the message of this election, it is that people want this government to function. They want us to deal with the things that impact their daily lives. And they are pretty much done with the drama,” Walz said.

Walz and Flanagan are open for business, taking resumes and setting up office.

Across the Capitol in the Senate, the Republican Majority Leader is pledging cooperation.

“People want their government to work. They want hope. That’s what we’re gonna give them. We’re gonna show them Minnesota can function. And the Republican GOP Senate will be a big part of that,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said.

Among the many duties for Minnesota’s new First Family: Where to live.

With two children in Mankato schools, they’re not quite ready to make the mid-year jump into the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul.

“When it dawned on Gus on Tuesday night he said, ‘Holy smokes I get a dog!” That promise was easy to make two years ago, If we won, you get a dog,” Walz said.

Governor-elect Walz has a lot of work to do, and not a lot of time. It’s only a few weeks before the Legislature begins in January.