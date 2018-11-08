ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a buildup of hydrogen sulfide gas at a farm near Sauk Centre killed around 50 pigs and sent two workers to the hospital.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says two employees at Fiedler Finishing were working inside the pig barn all day Wednesday, agitating and pumping manure, when they found about 50 dead pigs. They opened the curtains on the barn to ventilate the affected area but became ill from the hazardous fumes.

The two workers — 27-year-old Robert Alverson, of Osakis, and 31-year-old Bradley Kettering, of Glenwood — were treated at the Sauk Centre hospital for their exposure.

The farm’s owner, Paul Fiedler, of Sauk Centre, told authorities the barn contained around 5,000 pigs, and it didn’t appear that any other animals were harmed.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.