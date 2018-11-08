NOTE: Above video is from June 2017.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former head of sports ticket sales at the University of Minnesota has been charged in a ticket fraud scheme.

In June of 2017, WCCO first reported that the FBI was investigating the alleged fraud case that was believed to have been going on for years.

Brent Holck, 37, worked as assistant athletic director of sales and services until an audit last winter found some possible criminal activity.

On Tuesday, Holck was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with one count of wire fraud.

According to the criminal complaint, Holck used his position and access to ticket-sales system to locate completed ticket orders related to various events. After those events had taken place, and in many instances tickets already used, Holck allegedly used his position to delete those orders and fraudulently cause refunds to be issued on those orders to accounts that he controlled.

The complaint further alleges that Holck would at times issue tickets and parking passes to friends or business acquaintances, who then sold the tickets and gave the majority of the proceeds to the defendant.

Holck then fraudulently failed to turn over those proceeds to the University, instead keeping the proceeds for his own personal use, the complaint said.

The university believes the fraud went on for at least six years, but officials could not provide the number of tickets in question or how much money is missing.

U officials say Holck is believed to be the only employee involved.