ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brent Holck, Ticket Fraud Scheme, University Of Minnesota, Wire Fraud

NOTE: Above video is from June 2017.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former head of sports ticket sales at the University of Minnesota has been charged in a ticket fraud scheme.

In June of 2017, WCCO first reported that the FBI was investigating the alleged fraud case that was believed to have been going on for years.

Brent Holck, 37, worked as assistant athletic director of sales and services until an audit last winter found some possible criminal activity.

On Tuesday, Holck was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with one count of wire fraud.

According to the criminal complaint, Holck used his position and access to ticket-sales system to locate completed ticket orders related to various events. After those events had taken place, and in many instances tickets already used, Holck allegedly used his position to delete those orders and fraudulently cause refunds to be issued on those orders to accounts that he controlled.

The complaint further alleges that Holck would at times issue tickets and parking passes to friends or business acquaintances, who then sold the tickets and gave the majority of the proceeds to the defendant.

Holck then fraudulently failed to turn over those proceeds to the University, instead keeping the proceeds for his own personal use, the complaint said.

The university believes the fraud went on for at least six years, but officials could not provide the number of tickets in question or how much money is missing.

U officials say Holck is believed to be the only employee involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.