NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS Local) — The man who became a national hero after taking down a gunman who opened fire at an Antioch Waffle House says he’s mulling a bid for political office.

It was just six months ago that a gunman opened fire at a Nashville Waffle House, killing four people. James Shaw, Jr. tackled the shooter and ran him off before he could hurt others.

Shaw has since become a popular activist in the community. And now, he’s mapping out plans to take that activism to the next level with a run for mayor.

A better people, a better culture, a better Nashville…….#August2019 — James Shaw Jr. (@JamesShawJr9) November 5, 2018

“I think it’s been quite a while since we’ve had a Nashville mayor that is actually for Nashville, so I want Nashville to get back to Nashville,” Shaw recently told a class of fifth graders at Union STEM Elementary School in nearby Gallatin, Tennessee. “I feel like it would be a lot more city love if the mayor is from Nashville and there are a couple of things I want to correct in Nashville.”

Shaw said he hasn’t fully fleshed out platform yet, but says gun control will be on the agenda. The election will be held in August 2019.

Shaw has tremendous name recognition, but his bid for the mayor won’t be easy. The incumbent mayor, David Briley, has already said he will seek re-election and others are thinking about joining the race.