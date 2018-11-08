ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
Democrats, Gwen Walz, Peggy Flanagan, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Gov.-elect Tim Walz is kickstarting his transition to the state’s top office.

Walz defeated Republican Jeff Johnson in Tuesday’s open race for governor. He visited the state Capitol Thursday with Lt. Gov.-elect Peggy Flanagan and his wife, Gwen Walz, to open a transition office.

There’s plenty of work to do. The new governor will have to select an entire cabinet of commissioners and hire hundreds of employees. Walz and Flanagan say they’re opening the process to the entire state by collecting resumes online.

Walz has already hired a top staffer to lead the transition as well as a chief of staff.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton is leaving office after two terms. Walz is set to be sworn in Jan. 7.

Comments
  1. Mick Butler (@Butmickler) says:
    November 8, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    how exactly is that kickstarting?

