By Kim Johnson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The weekend is just around the corner, and WCCO This Morning found things to do if you want to get started on your holiday shopping, browse for crafts, or celebrate our veterans.

Minneapolis Holiday Boutique

The Minneapolis Holiday Boutique returns to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Hundreds of vendors will be bringing the latest in apparel, decor, jewelry, and more.

The boutique is open Friday through Sunday.

Save $2 dollars on tickets when you buy online.

Veterans Day Services

Veterans Day is Sunday and you can take part in services in Inver Grover Heights.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs invites Veterans, families, elected officials and community members to celebrate and honor all Veterans who have served this country.

This year’s program will have a special focus on the Commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the Armistice that ended WWI.

Head to the Veterans Memorial Community Center for a free breakfast at 8:30 followed by the program at 10 am.

Autumn Festival and Craft Show

In Shakopee, hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters will be selling their handcrafted works.

Thursday through Sunday you can shop at the Autumn Festival and Craft Show at Canterbury Park.

There will also be entertainment, an hourly gift certificate drawing, food and drink and parking is free.

Linden Hills Holiday Market

Every Sunday through December, the Minneapolis Craft Market and Linden Hills Farmers Market return to Sunnyside Gardens.

Browse through unique holiday crafts, winter home and garden decor and sample local foods.

The market is free to attend and dogs are welcome.

