AccessAbility’s 70th Anniversary Gala at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center celebrates its long history of providing opportunities for self-sufficiency for people with barriers to employment and community inclusion.

This celebration, held Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., includes cocktail hour, dinner, games and prizes, silent auction, live auction, pick-a-trip raffle, annual theme basket raffle, entertainment with a ’70s theme and inspiring stories of hope.