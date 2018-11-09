ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All you people can’t you see, can’t you see? Backstreet’s back. (Alright! We know that’s a corny, overused way to open a story about the Backstreet Boys, but we want it that way.)

Backstreet Boys are announcing a new arena concert tour for their new album DNA, which is set for release in January. They also release the first single from the album, “Changes,” on Friday, which can be viewed in the video above.

The tour will kick off May 11. The tour will be stopping in the Twin Cities at Xcel Energy Center July 20.

Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 14, and each ticket purchase will also include a copy of the new album.

So, I guess you can say they quit playing games with your heart.

