Backstreet Boys are announcing a new arena concert tour for their new album DNA, which is set for release in January. They also release the first single from the album, “Changes,” on Friday, which can be viewed in the video above.

The tour will kick off May 11. The tour will be stopping in the Twin Cities at Xcel Energy Center July 20.

Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 14, and each ticket purchase will also include a copy of the new album.

