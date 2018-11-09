MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study found that 1 in 10 men suffer from compulsive sexual behavior, but women are nearly as likely to be similarly afflicted.

The University of Minnesota Medical School’s program in human sexuality announced the findings of their research on Friday, noting that women experienced compulsive sexual behavior (or CSB) more often than previously thought.

The study found that 7 percent of women reported significant levels of distress or social impairment from the difficulty they had controlling their sexual feelings or urges.

The survey looked at 2,325 adults between the ages of 18 and 50.

“The fact that 8.6% of the nationally representative sample met the clinical threshold of our screening tool suggests that a substantial number of people are feeling significantly distressed and/or are impaired by their difficulty controlling their sexual behavior,” Dr, Janna A. Dickenson said. “CSB is clearly an important sexual health concern that needs greater attention.”

The researchers behind the study noted the importance of highlighting the high prevalence of the condition and bringing it to the attention of health care professionals.