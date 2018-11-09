MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Girl Scout troops across the Twin Cities are participating in Wisconsin Girl Scouts Days of Action and holding vigils Saturday in honor of the Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin troop members who lost their lives last week.

Police said the three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers were killed Nov. 3 after a driver went off the road and struck them while they were picking up trash on the side of the highway.

Among the troops that will participate are Girl Scouts River Valleys, which include Eagan, Crow River, Rosemount, Monticello, Whitewater/St. Charles, Waseca, Stewartville, Cottage Grove, Shakopee and Rochester. They will perform various services such as food shelf collection, park clean-up, apparel drives and more.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help pay for funeral and medical expenses for families affected by the fatal accident.

For more information, visit the Wisconsin Girl Scouts Days of Action Facebook page.