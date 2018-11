MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding Minnesotans to plan accordingly this weekend with the closure of a stretch of Interstate 35W.

I-35W will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Friday from Highway 62 to Interstate 94 for the removal of the 28th Street bridge.

The interstate will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

For more information on road closures, visit MnDOT’s website.