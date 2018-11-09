MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Though the Ice Castles winter attraction has been built in Stillwater for the past two years, officials announced a move to Excelsior due to continued construction on the Stillwater Lift Bridge.

The Commons and Port of Excelsior, a 13-acre historic park on the shore of Lake Minnetonka, will serve as this season’s acre-sized site for ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and gigantic ice formations.

The construction plan was approved by Excelsior Council members Monday night.

According to the Ice Castles website, opening dates for the winter attraction are weather dependent. Typically, the castles open in late December or early January.