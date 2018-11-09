  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Kurt Daudt, Minnesota House Of Representatives
(credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota House Republicans have chosen Kurt Daudt as Minority Leader after a caucus meeting Friday morning.

“I’m grateful for the overwhelming support of my colleagues to continue as the leader of our caucus,” Daudt said.

Rep. Daudt began his tenure as Speaker of the House beginning in 2015. Tuesday’s election put the House back in control of the DFL, while the Minnesota Senate remains in control of Republicans.

Minnesota is now the only state in the country with a divided legislature.

