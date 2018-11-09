ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — State Rep. Melissa Hortman was elected Speaker of the House-designate by the Minnesota House DFL at its organizational caucus Thursday.

Representative-elect Ryan Winkler was selected to be the House Majority Leader.

“I am honored to have the support of my colleagues to serve as Speaker of the House and start our work to build a Minnesota that works better for everyone,” Hotman said. “We’re excited to work with Governor-elect Walz and Lieutenant Governor-elect Flanagan to make progress on our shared vision for One Minnesota.”

Rep. Liz Olson was elected Majority Whip.

Hortman was House Minority Leader for the past two years, and was first elected to the state House in 2004.