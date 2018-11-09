ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFL, Melissa Hortman, Ryan Winkler

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — State Rep. Melissa Hortman was elected Speaker of the House-designate by the Minnesota House DFL at its organizational caucus Thursday.

Representative-elect Ryan Winkler was selected to be the House Majority Leader.

“I am honored to have the support of my colleagues to serve as Speaker of the House and start our work to build a Minnesota that works better for everyone,” Hotman said. “We’re excited to work with Governor-elect Walz and Lieutenant Governor-elect Flanagan to make progress on our shared vision for One Minnesota.”

Rep. Liz Olson was elected Majority Whip.

Hortman was House Minority Leader for the past two years, and was first elected to the state House in 2004.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.