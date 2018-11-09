  • WCCO 4On Air

Brendian Daniels (credit: Hennepin County Attorney's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man charged with sex-trafficking has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Brendian Kewon Daniels, 38, and another man, Raphael Powell, were found guilty of the sex-trafficking of two minors out of a Brooklyn Park apartment.

The victims told police they would go on “dates” and then give the money they made to the men.

Daniels has a significant criminal history, including six felony convictions.

Powell is awaiting his sentencing on similar charges.

