Filed Under:Morgan Avenue North, Officer-Involved Shooting
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Friday after he was shot by an officer in Minneapolis.

Authorities say they received a 911 call just before 2 p.m. about a suicidal man in the 3700 block of Morgan Avenue North.

Officers then encountered a man with a weapon.

No additional information has been released at this time.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the shooting, as is standard practice.

