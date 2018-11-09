  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Minneapolis, Theft
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking for help in identifying suspects who allegedly stole property from a camper on Oct. 2.

According to police, security camera footage shows a suspect approaching a bicycle and removing items from a camper. Then, authorities say a suspect allegedly placed the items in a white Chevrolet Impala with Minnesota plates B222.

The suspect caught on camera is described as 5-feet-six-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall with a thin build. Police say he has dark hair with a short rattail and was wearing white shoes, dark-colored blue jeans, a plain white T-shirt, and a white and red baseball cap with a gold sticker on top of the bill.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 651-452-7463.

