Filed Under:Armistice, Veteran's Day, World War I

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — To honor United States veterans on Veteran’s Day, the Minneapolis community will hold an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice.

The event, held Sunday at 10 a.m., will take place at 45th Avenue North and Victory Memorial Drive at the Flagpole Plaza. The event recognizes the armistice, which marked the end of fighting on land, sea and air between U.S. allies and their last opponent, Germany.

The event will include expert speakers on the war’s local history, musician Robert Robinson, a 21-gun salute and a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

