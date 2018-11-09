MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Pet of the Week is Sweety, a 1-year, 8-month-old female pit bull/terrier mix is looking for her forever home.

Sweety was initially adopted from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control in March, but was recently returned because her owner moved and could not bring her along.

Sweety is a very affectionate dog and absolutely loves people. Her previous owner said she can be reactive toward other dogs on walks. Due to her reactivity, her preferred forever home would have no other animals.

Her adoption fee is $250.