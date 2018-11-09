MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our recent dose of winter weather could slow down your morning commute.

WCCO Meteorologst Matt Brickman says light snow is expected to continue in the Twin Cities metro area Friday morning, with highs in the mid 20s.

On Thursday, the State Patrol says it responded to nearly 250 crashes and spin-outs around the metro. Morning commuters should take it slow and plan for extra time heading into work.

Even thought the snow won’t necessarily continue, the cold definitely will for awhile yet. Brickman says that we’ll be below freezing potentially until the middle to late-middle of next week.

If you’re looking for a silver lining, Sunday could hit freezing, with a forecasted high of 32 degrees.