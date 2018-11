MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cirque du Soleil has been captivating audiences worldwide since 1984.

This weekend, you can see “Corteo” at Target Center.

It originally opened as a big-top tent show, but has been reformatted into a one-of-a-kind Cirque experience.

The cast of “Corteo” is 52 strong with acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from around the world.

In the video above, Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak peel back the curtain for a sneak peek!