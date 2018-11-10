MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hamline University hosted a presentation on mass shooters Friday night.

Hamline assistant professor Dr. Jillian Peterson and Dr. James Densley from Metropolitan State University spoke about their research study.

Along with a team of Hamline students, they created a database of 150 mass shooters, based on 50 life variables.

“What we found is unfortunately there really is no pattern,” Peterson said. “Each person has a really different and unique story. But we did see it was a slow build over time, and then the tipping point seems to be suicidality, that people expressed a desire to die before the shooting.”

The team discussed crisis intervention and suicide prevention, and spoke about the role of social media during these shootings.