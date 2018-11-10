MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to first-ever on-site hotel at MSP Airport — Intercontinental Hotel — which is home to Bradstreet Craftshouse, a spot that even locals will want to check out!

Spellbinder

2oz Tattersall Gin

1 oz Cocchi Americano dry vermouth

¾ oz Liqueur Strega

3 dashes Orange Bitters

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice; stir until chilled and properly diluted. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with an expressed lemon peel.

Melon Water

2oz spirit of your choice (vodka, gin, rum, tequila; even bourbon)

¾ oz Watermelon-Tarragon Shrub

½ oz Lemon Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin; shake over ice. Strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with soda water, and garnish with a fresh lime wheel.