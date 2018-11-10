By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to first-ever on-site hotel at MSP Airport — Intercontinental Hotel — which is home to Bradstreet Craftshouse, a spot that even locals will want to check out!

Spellbinder

  • 2oz Tattersall Gin
  • 1 oz Cocchi Americano dry vermouth
  • ¾ oz Liqueur Strega
  • 3 dashes Orange Bitters

    Instructions:
    Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice; stir until chilled and properly diluted. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with an expressed lemon peel.

    Melon Water

  • 2oz spirit of your choice (vodka, gin, rum, tequila; even bourbon)
  • ¾ oz Watermelon-Tarragon Shrub
  • ½ oz Lemon Juice
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup

    • Instructions:
    Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin; shake over ice. Strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with soda water, and garnish with a fresh lime wheel.

