MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to first-ever on-site hotel at MSP Airport — Intercontinental Hotel — which is home to Bradstreet Craftshouse, a spot that even locals will want to check out!
Spellbinder
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice; stir until chilled and properly diluted. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with an expressed lemon peel.
Melon Water
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin; shake over ice. Strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with soda water, and garnish with a fresh lime wheel.
Comments
Mike AugustyniakDirector of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak was drawn to Minnesota by a love of active weather, and the opportunity to forecast for some of the most...More from Mike Augustyniak