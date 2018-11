MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit says several buses are delayed Saturday evening as snow continues to fall across the metro area.

As of 5:15 p.m., 22 percent of buses are delayed, and the average delay is five minutes.

Service update 5:15 PM 22% of buses are delayed. Avg delay is 5 minutes. Blue Line, Green Line, and Northstar are on time. No buses are on snow reroute. https://t.co/Qy2y6r4fjl — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) November 10, 2018

Metro Transit says Blue Line, Green Line and Northstar trains are on time.

Currently, no buses are on a snow reroute schedule.

For more information on snowy weather travel with Metro Transit, visit their website.