Lindsay Whalen's Gophers Trounce New Hampshire 70-49 In Her Coaching DebutLindsay Whalen will take the court with her new team in the opener against New Hampshire, one of the most-anticipated debuts in women's college basketball this year. Three months after announcing her retirement from the WNBA, Whalen has begun her full-time focus on the program she once helped build.

Minnesota Prep Basketball Academy Strives To Make Better Student AthletesA prep school that focuses on basketball is a concept that’s new to Minnesota. You go to class and you work out three times a day and you play a national schedule. The roster features Minnesota kids and kids from all over the country.

Eagan Volleyball Ace Ellie Husemann Going To The GophersEagan's volleyball team has won three of the last five state titles. The Wildcats will play in their sixth-straight state championship game Friday, a run that is simply remarkable. And one player has been in the program for them all, and her time in the spotlight is only beginning.

Joe Mauer To Retire From Major League BaseballJoe Mauer is retiring from baseball, according to WCCO-TV's Mike Max. Mauer’s official announcement will come in the form of a full-page ad in the Star Tribune newspaper Sunday.