MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – To be a triathlete is one thing. To not start training for such activities until you are 56 years old is another. Lindsay Nauren, now 68, is still training, still competing and still changing her life.

Lindsay likes to run, and she likes to train – this is nothing new. Her resume includes quite a few competitions that involve long distances.

“Over 160 – that includes 5Ks, 10Ks, triathlons,” Nauren said. “I’ve done two half-marathons.”

Those numbers become more staggering when you understand she didn’t enter a race until she was 56.

“You’re never too old to work out,” Nauren said. “Just find a good trainer and start slowly.”

She did start slowly – just three minutes a day under the supervision of a trainer, eventually working her way up to triathlons.

“It’s a great sense of satisfaction because you’ve worked really hard and you’ve done it – you’ve finished,” Nauren said.

She just added another item to her resume – self-publishing a book on her journey. Titled “No Quick Fixes,” it’s a self-help guide for those considering a life style change.

And she’s honest.

“It’s gonna take energy and it’s gonna take commitment, determination, resilience – all of those things – and it’s not gonna happen fast,” Nauren said. “It’s like brushing your teeth or washing your face in the morning – you’re going to get up and work out.”