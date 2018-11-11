  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMWCCO 4 News Sunday Morning
    11:00 AMThe NFL Today
    12:00 PMNFL Football
    3:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Legislature, Paul Gazelka, Tim Walz
(credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota voters shook up who’s in charge at the state Capitol in the midterm elections but there’s one constant: divided government.

Democrat Tim Walz won the race for governor Tuesday as House Democrats swept back into the majority. But a single special election in the Senate left Republicans in charge of that chamber.

It triggers the state’s latest brush with divided government as lawmakers prepare to craft a new budget, figure out financing for health care problems and renew debates over gun law restrictions.

Walz says he’ll push to increase the state’s gas tax for infrastructure improvements and expand MinnesotaCare with a public option. Republicans reject both initiatives.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says the power dynamic means both parties will have constrain their hopes for 2019.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.