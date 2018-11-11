  • WCCO 4On Air

A US military veteran places his hand over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — The official Veterans Day Program for the state of Minnesota will be held Sunday in Inver Grove Heights.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs announced the event will be held at the Veterans Memorial Community Center beginning at 10 a.m. The gathering is open to any community members who wish to celebrate and honor veterans.

The celebration will focus on the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

The program will conclude with the nation-wide tolling of the bell at 11 a.m.

