MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans waking up Monday could have been forgiven for thinking it was late December, with temperatures in the teens and subzero wind chills.

But it’s early November. It’s not even (technically) winter.

The average high for this time of year is in the low 40s. On Monday and Tuesday, the mercury will struggle to climb higher than 25 degrees in the Twin Cities.

And overnight Monday, temperatures look to dip into the single digits across greater Minnesota. In the metro, the lows will be around 10 degrees.

However, a warm up is coming, meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says.

Wednesday and Thursday look to bring highs that are around or higher than average, in the mid-40s. Some communities in southwestern Minnesota could see temperatures near 50 on Thursday.

As for snow, the Twin Cities and the rest of southern Minnesota look to remain dry throughout the week. There’s a chance northern Minnesota could see snow on Thursday and Friday.

Looking at the weekend, cooler weather returns, with highs below average.

But the cold stuff won’t likely stick around. Thanksgiving week is tracking to be above average.