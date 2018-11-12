  • WCCO 4On Air

By Christiane Cordero
Filed Under:Mental Health

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Washburn Center for Children’s CEO Tom Steinmetz talked with Christiane Cordero about where the mental health stigma stands today, the affordability gap when people seek help, and why early detection is key.

Early warning signs include nightmares, disrupted appetite, emotional changes and changes in relationships and behavior.

The center serves and subsidizes therapy for children with various challenges, including experienced trauma, anxiety and depression. It also trains and deploys therapists to 23 Twin Cities schools. Contact them at (612) 871-1454 or at their website.

