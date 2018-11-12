  • WCCO 4On Air

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — The Mall of America unveiled its new parking guidance system in time for the holiday shopping season.

The new Park Assist system helps mall customers as they approach the east and west parking ramps to determine the ramp’s open spaces. A large digital sign displays the information — green lights for open spaces and red lights for occupied spaces — and guides drivers to the nearest available space.

Mall guests can also access the information before leaving their homes on the mall’s website, as well as its mobile site. The information is constantly updated throughout the day.

