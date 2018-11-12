Monster Jam Tickets Now On Pre-Sale

The Most Family-Friendly, Action-Packed Motor Sport in the World with

Four-Wheel Racing, Two-Wheel Skills and Freestyle Competitions Comes to U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 8

Monster Jam, the unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable family-friendly motor sport announced today that tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Minneapolis event. The 2018-19 season will bring a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement to the entire family with racing, two-wheel skills and freestyle competitions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

Minneapolis Monster Jam 2018 tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 25 via Ticketmaster. Fans should sign up in advance to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer to get early purchase access to Monster Jam tickets with a special code during the venue pre-sale period from September 18–25: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/preferred-customer-page.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world. Now across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

Fans will also have the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers by purchasing a Pit Party pass that allows them early access to the event for photo opportunities and autographs. An event ticket is also required.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

Pit Party Early Access starting at 1:30 p.m.

Pit Party from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: U.S Bank Stadium – 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

TICKETS*: Tickets start at $17

Pit Party Early Access starts at $35 per person; General Pit Party Passes start at $15 each

Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at www.Ticketmaster.com,

charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the U.S. Bank Stadium box office.

*Ticket prices subject to change – venue/ticketing fees may apply.