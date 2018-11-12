  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jamar Clark, Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It has been three years this week since Jamar Clark was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police.

The shooting happened on Nov. 15, 2015. Officers were responding to a report of a woman being assaulted.

Clark was unarmed, but officers say he was reaching for their gun during a struggle.

The Hennepin County Attorney chose not to charge the officers, saying the shooting was justified. The case sparked massive protests across Minneapolis.

On Monday, several groups, including the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, kicked off a week of action.

Clark’s sister shared their family’s struggle since the deadly shooting.

“They don’t know what they did when they killed him. My family is still, still, still fighting and trying to get through each day without being discouraged,” Tiffany Roberson said.

Several events are planned throughout the week, including a 6 p.m. vigil at the place where Clark was killed on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.