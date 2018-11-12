MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It has been three years this week since Jamar Clark was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police.

The shooting happened on Nov. 15, 2015. Officers were responding to a report of a woman being assaulted.

Clark was unarmed, but officers say he was reaching for their gun during a struggle.

The Hennepin County Attorney chose not to charge the officers, saying the shooting was justified. The case sparked massive protests across Minneapolis.

On Monday, several groups, including the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, kicked off a week of action.

Clark’s sister shared their family’s struggle since the deadly shooting.

“They don’t know what they did when they killed him. My family is still, still, still fighting and trying to get through each day without being discouraged,” Tiffany Roberson said.

Several events are planned throughout the week, including a 6 p.m. vigil at the place where Clark was killed on Thursday.