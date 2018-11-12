Tim Tebow, former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback, will serve as host of Million Dollar Mile, a new 10-episode high-stakes physical competition series coming to CBS. Matt “Money” Smith, the voice of the L.A. Chargers play-by-play, and television host/reporter Maria Taylor will serve as commentators. Million Dollar Mile comes from executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan in collaboration with Fly on the Wall Entertainment. LeBron James and Maverick Carter with SpringHill Entertainment will also be heavily involved with the project.

“Watching good people compete at their highest ability is always inspirational to me,” said Tebow. “Million Dollar Mile is a show that does just that – it motivates, thrills, and is aspirational, and I’m excited to be hosting this show.”

Every man and woman chosen to test their mettle will have the chance to win $1,000,000 during each run on the Million Dollar Mile course. In order to claim that million dollar prize contestants will need to get through the most challenging course ever designed and a group of elite athletes with one mission: to stop them from winning the money at all costs.

Check back for more details as they become available and be sure to tune in to Million Dollar Mile once it premieres, only on CBS.