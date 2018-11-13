MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Sherburne County say two men are dead after they stole a Lyft driver’s vehicle, sped off at a high rate of speed and crashed early Tuesday morning.

According to St. Cloud police and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at around 1:12 a.m. near the 2300 block of Minnesota Boulevard Southeast.

Officers were sent to the report of a stolen vehicle in progress and upon arrival, met with a 46-year-old male victim from St. Cloud. The victim, who is a Lyft driver, said he previously responded to a request for a ride in the area of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. There, he picked up two men.

The victim told authorities that he drove the two men around for a short time, as they did not appear to know where they were going. Then, near 2300 Minnesota Boulevard, one of them men in the back seat reached over the seat, grabbed the steering wheel, which caused the vehicle to nearly veer off the road. The victim then pulled over, stopped the vehicle and the same man grabbed him and threatened to kill him. The victim then got out and called police.

The men then sped off in the victim’s car at a high rate of speed.

Minutes later, a Sherburne County deputy parked on County Road 8 observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed heading southeast on the road, south of 57th Street Southeast. The vehicle was clocked at 112 mph as it drove past him.

The deputy, who was unaware of the carjacking incident, tried catching up with the vehicle. As the deputy approached a curve in the road near the intersection of 77th Street he smelled and saw smoke. The vehicle had crashed into trees near the intersection of County Road 8 and 38th Avenue.

Investigators learned that it was the same vehicle that was reported stolen from the Lyft driver.

One of the men was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say, based on circumstances and the investigation at this point, it appears the two deceased men are the suspects who stole the Lyft driver’s vehicle.