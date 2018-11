MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After 30 years, Tuesday is the release of the last Cities 97.1 Sampler CD.

This year’s sampler features artists like Andy Grammer, Imagine Dragons, Bad Wolves, and Tim Mahoney.

More than $13 million has been raised for Minnesota charities in the past three decades, thanks to the CD’s sales.

Target stores around the Twin Cities will have the sampler Tuesday for $14.97.

Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Cities 97.1 won’t be making more.