MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former employee of the Dakota County Community Development Agency is charged with stealing more than $270,000 in housing funds.

Vangyee Leng Yang, 39, of Fridley, faces five felony counts of theft by swindle in connection with the stolen funds, which went missing from April 2016 to May of this year.

In May, authorities found irregularities with checks that were issued to two property management companies. Upon reviewing the payments, it was discovered assistance checks were made out for CDA clients who were deceased or not currently CDA clients. Yang’s position as the CDA’s software system coordinator allowed him to create the fake accounts.

The fraudulent checks were sent to addresses registered to Yang and totaled $271,325.